K 2 Power Control Car & Home
The K2 Power Control with Car and Home Kit includes everything you need to clean your home and vehicles. Surface cleaner, foam cannon, wash brush and detergent Included. Made in Germany.
The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes thorough cleaning possible with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains a helpful cleaning guide that assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set on the Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The Car & Home Kit allows effective vehicle cleaning and splash-free cleaning of larger areas. It includes a wash brush to remove dirt and a foam jet that delivers thick foam,as well as a T 1 Surface Cleaner and Universal Cleaner soap. The height-adjustable telescopic handle allows comfortable transport and storage and a suction hose makes it easy to use detergents. The K 2 Power Control has practical holders for accessories, the spray gun and power cord, as well as the high pressure hose. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient and comprehensive – all info on the pressure washer and its cleaning applications.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1700
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.4
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|215
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|11.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|19.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.7 x 11 x 23.1
Accessories
- Surface cleaner: T 1
- Spray lance extension
- Washing brush
- Foam jet: 10.1 oz
- High-pressure spray gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Click Vario Power Spray lance
- Dirt Blaster
- High-pressure hose: 26 ft
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
