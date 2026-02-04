The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes thorough cleaning possible with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains a helpful cleaning guide that assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set on the Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The Car & Home Kit allows effective vehicle cleaning and splash-free cleaning of larger areas. It includes a wash brush to remove dirt and a foam jet that delivers thick foam,as well as a T 1 Surface Cleaner and Universal Cleaner soap. The height-adjustable telescopic handle allows comfortable transport and storage and a suction hose makes it easy to use detergents. The K 2 Power Control has practical holders for accessories, the spray gun and power cord, as well as the high pressure hose. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.