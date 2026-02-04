K 4 Power Control
K 4 Power Control pressure washer with the Kärcher app, Power Control spray gun, Vario Power spray lance and Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean system. Made in Italy.
The K 4 Power Control pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app it is also very easy to find the right pressure. The application consultant integrated in the app supports the user with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning object – for perfect cleaning results. Apart from the application consultant, the app offers other helpful functions such as assembly instructions, as well as maintenance and care instructions. When the right pressure level has been found, it can be easily set by turning the spray lance and checked on the G 160 Q Power Control spray gun. The K 4 Power Control also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless changeover of the detergent, a telescopic handle for comfortable transportation, as well as onboard storage for readily accessible accessories. Made in Italy. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient and comprehensive – all info on the pressure washer and its cleaning applications.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – indicates the settings that have been selected. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemInnovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles. For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Height-adjustable telescopic handle
- For a convenient pulling height.
- Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1900
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.5
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|320
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|28.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|36.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15.8 x 12 x 23.1
Accessories
- High-pressure spray gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt Blaster
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Plug 'n' Clean System
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Vehicles
