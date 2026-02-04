Kärcher makes even better cleaning results possible – and turns the user into a cleaning expert! The appropriate pressure level for any cleaning application can be set on the spray lance and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control spray gun – for the ideal pressure on every surface. Detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control also impresses with an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can be used as a carrying handle, letting you easily store and load the device. The Car Cleaning Kit includes a wash brush to remove dirt and debris, and a foam jet that delivers luxurious foam and maximum dirt dissolving power, as well as 1 lliter of car shampoo. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.