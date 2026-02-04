K 3 Power Control Car Care Kit
K 3 Power Control pressure washer with G 120 Q Power Control spray gun. Includes everything needed to clean your car exterior. Also great for cleaning homes!
Kärcher makes even better cleaning results possible – and turns the user into a cleaning expert! The appropriate pressure level for any cleaning application can be set on the spray lance and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control spray gun – for the ideal pressure on every surface. Detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control also impresses with an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can be used as a carrying handle, letting you easily store and load the device. The Car Cleaning Kit includes a wash brush to remove dirt and debris, and a foam jet that delivers luxurious foam and maximum dirt dissolving power, as well as 1 lliter of car shampoo. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient and comprehensive – all info on the pressure washer and its cleaning applications.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – indicates the settings that have been selected. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Clean tank solution
- Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
- The practical cleaning agent tank simplifies the application of cleaning agents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1800
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.45
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|265
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|12.1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|18.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11.7 x 11 x 26.7
Accessories
- Washing brush
- Foam jet: 10.1 oz
- High-pressure spray gun: G 120 Q Power Control
- High-pressure hose: 25 ft
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Tank
- Removable detergent tank
- Integrated water filter
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorcycles and ATV's
