K 5 Power Control
K 5 Power Control pressure washer with the Kärcher app, Power Control spray gun, Vario Power and Dirtblaster® spray lances, and Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean system. Made in Italy.
For greater control and better handling – using the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the user is assisted in many cleaning situations and with different cleaning objects. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the selected cleaning object. The pressure can be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, as well as maintenance and care instructions. Other equipment details: The G 160 Q Power Control spray gun, a Vario Power lance and a Dirt Blaster lance, the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, and a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage. This model features a Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose and the device and the spray gun, as well as onboard storage for readily accessible accessories. Made in Italy. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient and comprehensive – all info on the pressure washer and its cleaning applications.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – indicates the settings that have been selected. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemInnovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles. For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminium
- Can be adapted to people of different heights.
- The height of the telescopic handle can be adjusted by pulling.
- Completely retractable handle for space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2000
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.4
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|430
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|29.9
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|37.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15.8 x 12 x 23.1
Accessories
- High-pressure spray gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt Blaster
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Plug 'n' Clean System
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Vehicles
- Outside areas
- Medium and large cars, trucks and SUV's
- Stone walls and brick
- Façade
