For greater control and better handling – using the Kärcher Home & Garden app, the user is assisted in many cleaning situations and with different cleaning objects. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the selected cleaning object. The pressure can be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, as well as maintenance and care instructions. Other equipment details: The G 160 Q Power Control spray gun, a Vario Power lance and a Dirt Blaster lance, the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, and a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage. This model features a Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose and the device and the spray gun, as well as onboard storage for readily accessible accessories. Made in Italy. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.