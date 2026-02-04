WD 5 P
The WD 5 P provides powerful cleaning with patented semi-automatic filter cleaning technology, a power tool outlet w/auto start and stop, and an 1100-watt motor with blower function.
The WD 5 P Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner provides powerful, convenient cleaning performance. The patented semi-automatic Tact filter cleaning technology delivers unrivaled filtration for maximum productivity. The filter is housed overhead for easy, sealed access without recirculating dust, and can remain in the vacuum during both wet and dry cleaning! An onboard power tool outlet with auto start and stop delivers on-the-job, hands-free convenience. Additionally, a built-in blower quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas. The 1100-watt motor delivers superior air flow into 6.6 gallons (25l) of usable wet or dry capacity. Durable construction for years of use. It comes with a 11.5 ft. (3.5m) suction hose, (2x) 1.8 ft. (0.5m) suction tubes, hand nozzle, crevice nozzle, a switchable wet/dry floor nozzle, automotive style pleated filter, power tool adapter, and a fleece filter bag. German Engineering. 100% Quality Tested. Made in Romania. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off control for working with small, light power toolsDirt created during planning, sawing or sanding is removed directly. The suction funtion is automatically switched on/off via the power tool.
Easy filter cleaningSemi-automatic filter cleaning for extended filter life and no-mess cleaning. Pulsed air moves dirt from the filter to the container at the push of a button. Suction performance is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyTop mounted filter allows quick and easy removal from the filter box – without coming into contact with dirt. No need to open the tank. Switch to wet cleaning without removing the filter!
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cable and accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and on-board accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Integrated blower function
- Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from gravel.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Removable handle
- Offers the possibility of attaching different nozzles directly to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming even in the tightest of spaces.
Practical storage position
- Quick and easy intermediate storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during work interruptions.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- Great cleaning results: wheather dry, wet, coarse, or fine dirt
- Maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power (W)
|260
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (cfm)
|max. 156
|Dirt container capacity (gal)
|6.6
|Container material
|Plastic
|Color component
|Device head yellow Container yellow Device bumper yellow
|Power cable (ft)
|26
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|19.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|28.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|16.5 x 15 x 25.7
Accessories
- Suction hose length: 11.5 ft
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with static shock protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 1.64 ft
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Adapter for connecting electric tools
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- On/Off switch
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Comfortable 3in1 carry handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Cleaning application
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Basement
- Driveway
- Entrance areas
Accessories
Find parts for WD 5 P
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.