The WD 5 P Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner provides powerful, convenient cleaning performance. The patented semi-automatic Tact filter cleaning technology delivers unrivaled filtration for maximum productivity. The filter is housed overhead for easy, sealed access without recirculating dust, and can remain in the vacuum during both wet and dry cleaning! An onboard power tool outlet with auto start and stop delivers on-the-job, hands-free convenience. Additionally, a built-in blower quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas. The 1100-watt motor delivers superior air flow into 6.6 gallons (25l) of usable wet or dry capacity. Durable construction for years of use. It comes with a 11.5 ft. (3.5m) suction hose, (2x) 1.8 ft. (0.5m) suction tubes, hand nozzle, crevice nozzle, a switchable wet/dry floor nozzle, automotive style pleated filter, power tool adapter, and a fleece filter bag. German Engineering. 100% Quality Tested. Made in Romania. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov