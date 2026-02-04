WD 3
The Kärcher WD 3 is specifically designed for taking on the jobs too tough for your indoor vac. A robust machine that can handle most wet and dry cleaning tasks.
The Kärcher WD 3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is specifically designed for taking on the jobs too tough for your indoor vac. It is a robust machine that can handle tough wet and dry cleaning tasks around the car, garage and basement. Switch seamlessly between wet and dry debris thanks to its intelligent cartridge filter system, and use the blower function to dislodge dirt from hard-to-reach corners and crevices. Its durable 4.5 gallon container and highly efficient motor makes light work of dust to heavy rubble and even liquid, while its compact size means it's easy to empty, move and store. With on-board storage, you'll always have all the accessories close at hand. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cable and accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and on-board accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws and nails.
Integrated blower function
- Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from gravel.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- Great cleaning results: wheather dry, wet, coarse, or fine dirt
- Maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For easy container opening and closing.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Unit is easy and convenient to carry
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 215
|Air flow (cfm)
|max. 95
|Dirt container capacity (gal)
|4.5
|Container material
|Plastic
|Color component
|Device head yellow Container yellow Device bumper yellow
|Power cable (ft)
|19.69
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|10.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|15.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|13.7 x 12.9 x 19.4
Accessories
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- On/Off switch
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Cleaning application
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Basement
- Liquids
- Entrance areas
- Driveway
Accessories
