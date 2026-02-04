The Kärcher WD 3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is specifically designed for taking on the jobs too tough for your indoor vac. It is a robust machine that can handle tough wet and dry cleaning tasks around the car, garage and basement. Switch seamlessly between wet and dry debris thanks to its intelligent cartridge filter system, and use the blower function to dislodge dirt from hard-to-reach corners and crevices. Its durable 4.5 gallon container and highly efficient motor makes light work of dust to heavy rubble and even liquid, while its compact size means it's easy to empty, move and store. With on-board storage, you'll always have all the accessories close at hand. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.