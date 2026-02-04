WD 6 P S
Ultra-high suction power and energy efficiency: This wet dry vacuum cleaner stands out thanks to its 8 gallon stainless steel container with drain screw, power outlet, 26 foot cord and 11.5 foot suction hose.
Energy-efficient, super-powered suction: The WD 6 P S achieves the best possible cleaning results on all types of dirt, whether dry or wet, fine or coarse. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is equipped with a robust 8 gallon stainless steel container with drain screw, a 26 foot cord, a 11.5 foot suction hose with handle, stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch allows the user to adjust the suction power to meet their needs. Wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter thanks to the flat pleated filter. The filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter can be cleaned by pressing the filter cleaning button. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be connected directly to the suction hose. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. Formore information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off control for working with small, light power toolsDirt created during planning, sawing or sanding is removed directly. The suction funtion is automatically switched on/off via the power tool.
Easy filter cleaningSemi-automatic filter cleaning for extended filter life and no-mess cleaning. Pulsed air moves dirt from the filter to the container at the push of a button. Suction performance is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technologyTop mounted filter allows quick and easy removal from the filter box – without coming into contact with dirt. No need to open the tank. Switch to wet cleaning without removing the filter!
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Drain screw
- Time and energy-saving emptying of large amounts of water.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical cable and accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and on-board accessories storage.
- The power cable can be quickly stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Practical storage position
- Quick and easy intermediate storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during work interruptions.
Removable handle
- Offers the possibility of attaching different nozzles directly to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Integrated blower function
- Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from gravel.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 720
|Suction Power (W)
|265
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 260
|Air flow (cfm)
|max. 158
|Dirt container capacity (gal)
|7.9
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Color component
|Device head yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper yellow
|Power cable (ft)
|26.25
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|21.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|30
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|16.5 x 15 x 27.3
Accessories
- Suction hose length: 11.5 ft
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with static shock protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 1.64 ft
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Flexible suction hose: 3.28 ft, 35 mm
- Adapter for connecting electric tools
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- On/Off switch
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Comfortable 3in1 carry handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Cleaning application
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Basement
- Driveway
- Entrance areas
Accessories
Find parts for WD 6 P S
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.