Energy-efficient, super-powered suction: The WD 6 P S achieves the best possible cleaning results on all types of dirt, whether dry or wet, fine or coarse. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is equipped with a robust 8 gallon stainless steel container with drain screw, a 26 foot cord, a 11.5 foot suction hose with handle, stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch allows the user to adjust the suction power to meet their needs. Wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter thanks to the flat pleated filter. The filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter can be cleaned by pressing the filter cleaning button. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be connected directly to the suction hose. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. Formore information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.