Pressure Washer Soap

We're proud of our German heritage. Kärcher was founded 90 years ago and has its headquarters in Winnenden, Germany.

The company is family-owned, which allows us to dedicate the resources needed to create the best cleaning machines in the world. We currently have a portfolio of over 630 active patents.

From light duty K2 models with an electric motor to large diesel-powered units, we design and sell more pressure washers than any other company in the world.

Kärcher employs more than 16,000 people worldwide, with more than 1,000 employees in North America alone. Our customer support for North America is located in the US and available by phone (800-537-4129) or online at karcher-help.com.