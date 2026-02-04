Universal Pressure Washer Soap
A pH neutral pressure washer detergent for all purpose use, including cleaning homes and vehicles. Convenient Plug 'n' Clean bottle (1 liter). Ready to use, no mixing needed. Made in Germany
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|3.9 x 3.9 x 8.5
|Dimensions, packaged (in)
|3.9 x 3.9 x 8.5
Product
- Active dirt remover for quick and efficient cleaning of oils, dirt, debris, mineral residues and soiling from emissions
- pH neutral
- The Plug ’n’ Clean system is the easiest and quickest way to apply cleaning agent using a Kärcher Full Control pressure washer
- Ready to use cleaning agent (no mixing required)
- Made in Germany
Cleaning application
- Areas around the home and garden