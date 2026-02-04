Thanks to integrated Bluetooth, the K 5 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can be connected to the Kärcher Home & Garden app. This means that the user is optimally supported via the smartphone in many cleaning situations and for many cleaning tasks – and can achieve even more efficient cleaning results. The app provides many useful functions such as the application consultant with helpful tips and tricks, assembly instructions, as well as maintenance and care instructions. The G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun with LCD display and the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance are also included. The pressure is set either directly on the trigger gun or transferred to the trigger gun from the app with the help of the application consultant. On the LCD display the user can check which pressure level is set or if the device is in idle mode. Other equipment details include a hose reel for comfortable handling, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle and onboard storage for readily available accessories. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.