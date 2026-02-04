K 5 Premium Smart Control
K 5 Premium Smart Control with Bluetooth,the Kärcher app, Smart Control spray gun, 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance and hose reel. Made in Italy.
Thanks to integrated Bluetooth, the K 5 Premium Smart Control pressure washer can be connected to the Kärcher Home & Garden app. This means that the user is optimally supported via the smartphone in many cleaning situations and for many cleaning tasks – and can achieve even more efficient cleaning results. The app provides many useful functions such as the application consultant with helpful tips and tricks, assembly instructions, as well as maintenance and care instructions. The G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun with LCD display and the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance are also included. The pressure is set either directly on the trigger gun or transferred to the trigger gun from the app with the help of the application consultant. On the LCD display the user can check which pressure level is set or if the device is in idle mode. Other equipment details include a hose reel for comfortable handling, the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle and onboard storage for readily available accessories. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Connects to the Home & Garden app via BluetoothThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. The app transmits the optimal pressure to the pressure washer via Bluetooth.
Hose reel for comfortable handlingThe high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space. Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out. Low centre for a safe position even on angled surfaces.
Smart Control spray gun and 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lanceSpray gun with LCD display and buttons for pressure or detergent dosing. The rotating 3-in-1 Multi Jet contains three different nozzles for easy replacement. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminium
- Can be adapted to people of different heights.
- The height of the telescopic handle can be adjusted by pulling.
- Completely retractable handle for space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2000
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.55
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|430
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|31.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|39.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|16.3 x 12 x 23.1
Accessories
- High-pressure spray gun: G 180 Q Smart Control
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- High-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Plug 'n' Clean System
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
- Connection via Bluetooth
- operation using app
- smart services/features in the app
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Vehicles
- Outside areas
- Medium and large cars, trucks and SUV's
- Stone walls and brick
