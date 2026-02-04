K 5 Power Control Car & Home
K 5 Power Control pressure washer with the Kärcher app, Power Control spray gun, Vario Power spray lance and Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean system. Includes Car & Home Kit.
For even greater control in many cleaning situations and when cleaning different objects, the application consultant in the Kärcher Home & Garden app can provide users with handy tips and tricks . The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the object selected for cleaning. The pressure can easily be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. What's more, the device produces great results with the Power Control trigger gun and the DirtBlaster. Includes Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 liter of universal cleaner, as well as Car Cleaning Kit with foam jet and rotating wash brush. Other equipment details include the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for fast, no-mess detergent changes, the aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose to and from the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position for easy-to-reach accessories. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient and comprehensive – all info on the pressure washer and its cleaning applications.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – indicates the settings that have been selected. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemInnovative insertion system for Kärcher detergent bottles. For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminium
- Can be adapted to people of different heights.
- The height of the telescopic handle can be adjusted by pulling.
- Completely retractable handle for space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2000
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 1.4
|Area performance (ft²/hr)
|430
|Water Feed Temperature Max. (°F)
|max. 104
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|29.9
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|44.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15.8 x 12 x 23.1
Accessories
- Surface cleaner: T 5
- Spray lance extension
- Rotary washing brush
- Foam jet: 33.8 oz
- High-pressure spray gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt Blaster
- Adapter for 3/4" garden hose 3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application: Plug 'n' Clean System
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Garden/patio/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Vehicles
- Outside areas
- Medium and large cars, trucks and SUV's
- Stone walls and brick
- Façade
