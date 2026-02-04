For even greater control in many cleaning situations and when cleaning different objects, the application consultant in the Kärcher Home & Garden app can provide users with handy tips and tricks . The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the object selected for cleaning. The pressure can easily be manually adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. What's more, the device produces great results with the Power Control trigger gun and the DirtBlaster. Includes Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 liter of universal cleaner, as well as Car Cleaning Kit with foam jet and rotating wash brush. Other equipment details include the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system for fast, no-mess detergent changes, the aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable transportation and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose to and from the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position for easy-to-reach accessories. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov