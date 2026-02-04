For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go: the compact and lightweight OC 3 Plus mobile cleaner from Kärcher. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and detachable water tank, you can for example clean your bike or dirty hiking boots even without an electrical or water supply connection. With a gentle but efficient low-pressure flat stream, the OC 3 Plus is ideal for delicate surfaces. An LED display also signals when the battery is low or is being charged. Various accessory boxes are available for a wide range of application and extension options. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.