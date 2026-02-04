OC 3 Plus
The Kärcher mobile cleaner with lithium-ion battery and water tank for mobile application. Easy to transport and store. With flat stream for delicate surfaces.
For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go: the compact and lightweight OC 3 Plus mobile cleaner from Kärcher. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and detachable water tank, you can for example clean your bike or dirty hiking boots even without an electrical or water supply connection. With a gentle but efficient low-pressure flat stream, the OC 3 Plus is ideal for delicate surfaces. An LED display also signals when the battery is low or is being charged. Various accessory boxes are available for a wide range of application and extension options. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Compact device designConvenient storage of the spiral hose and trigger gun under the removable water tank. Easy to transport, with space-saving storage.
Integrated lithium-ion batteryMobile cleaning independent of a power source. Long battery runtime, meaning it can be used several times before it must be recharged. The LED warns you when the battery is low.
Efficient, but gentle low pressureLow pressure offers the advantage that cleaning is both efficient and extremely gentle at the same time. The standard nozzle with flat spray enables visible cleaning performance. The cone-spray nozzle is ideal for more sensitive cleaning of dog paws.
Wide range of accessories
- Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
- An adventure box, bike box and pet box, as well as a practical storage box, are available and can be mounted on the device. Sold separately.
Detachable water tank
- Can be easily filled up in the house.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 0.5
|Battery powered devices
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|15
|Battery charging time (min)
|180
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|283 x 236 x 261
|Color
|yellow
Accessories
- Charger: 7.2 V PS02 charging cable (1 piece)
- Lithium ion battery
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- Water suction
- Hose type: Low-pressure flexible hose
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Videos
Cleaning application
- Bicycles
- Lawn care equipment and tools
- Pets/dogs
- Strollers/buggies
- Tent/camping equipment
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Children's toys
Accessories
Find parts for OC 3 Plus
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.