These powerful and versatile industrial vacuums can tackle any size cleaning task in an industrial setting. With a hose hook and ample accessory storage, this vacuum is easy to use and perfect for a variety of applications. The 70mm vacuum inlet provides exceptional airflow, and the robust steel housing and acid-resistant stainless steel body and 15.8 gal container make it durable and long-lasting. The large wheels make it easy to move around, and the vacuum cleaner can be used almost universally for the removal of fine and coarse solid materials. NFPA 652 Compliant. Comes equipped with HEPA filter.