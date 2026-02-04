The IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP is a CSA certified explosion proof vacuum, meeting the requirements for the collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group F and G environments. Suitable for intermittent or continuous duty applications, the IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP comes with a 460V, TEFC motor/blower. HEPA filtration is standard. This machine is perfect for fixed process applications. With this vacuum, Kärcher can deliver safe, certified compliant vacuums to facilities that still require robust and uninterrupted operation.