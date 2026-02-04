IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP
This 3-phase hazardous location vacuum includes a 26.4 gallon collection capacity and a low dBA of 72. The IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP is explosion proof, and HEPA is standard.
The IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP is a CSA certified explosion proof vacuum, meeting the requirements for the collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group F and G environments. Suitable for intermittent or continuous duty applications, the IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP comes with a 460V, TEFC motor/blower. HEPA filtration is standard. This machine is perfect for fixed process applications. With this vacuum, Kärcher can deliver safe, certified compliant vacuums to facilities that still require robust and uninterrupted operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (cfm)
|215
|Vacuum (inH2O)
|90
|Container capacity (gal)
|26.4
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (HP)
|5.36
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|416
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|414
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|59.1 x 27 x 59.1
Equipment
- Accessories included with machine: no