IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP

This 3-phase hazardous location vacuum includes a 26.4 gallon collection capacity and a low dBA of 72. The IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP is explosion proof, and HEPA is standard.

The IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP is a CSA certified explosion proof vacuum, meeting the requirements for the collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group F and G environments. Suitable for intermittent or continuous duty applications, the IVS 100/40 HEPA EXP comes with a 460V, TEFC motor/blower. HEPA filtration is standard. This machine is perfect for fixed process applications. With this vacuum, Kärcher can deliver safe, certified compliant vacuums to facilities that still require robust and uninterrupted operation.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 460
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Air flow (cfm) 215
Vacuum (inH2O) 90
Container capacity (gal) 26.4
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (HP) 5.36
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 72
Main filter dust class M
Secondary filter dust class H
Weight without accessories (lb) 416
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 414
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 59.1 x 27 x 59.1

Equipment

  • Accessories included with machine: no
