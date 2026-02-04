When a continuous, fixed process application calls for a powerful vacuum solution, Kärcher offers the IVS 100/65 series. This unit comes standard with a TEFC side-channel and 460V motor/blower. Fully CSA approved and NFPA 652 compliant, the IVS series of vacuums can be deployed in a variety of applications, and are fully capable of being utilized with multiple collection points. Heavy duty casters allow for mobility if desired. This machine delivers power and reliability for applications that require uninterrupted operation. HEPA filtration is available.