IVS 100/65 HEPA
The IVS 100/65 series was designed with the user in mind. The side channel blower ensures low-wear while the stainless steel collection container handles aggressive debris. HEPA filtration is available.
When a continuous, fixed process application calls for a powerful vacuum solution, Kärcher offers the IVS 100/65 series. This unit comes standard with a TEFC side-channel and 460V motor/blower. Fully CSA approved and NFPA 652 compliant, the IVS series of vacuums can be deployed in a variety of applications, and are fully capable of being utilized with multiple collection points. Heavy duty casters allow for mobility if desired. This machine delivers power and reliability for applications that require uninterrupted operation. HEPA filtration is available.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (cfm)
|380
|Vacuum (kPa/inH2O)
|20 / 80
|Container capacity (gal)
|26.4
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (HP)
|8.7
|Inlet diameter (in)
|ID 1.97
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (ft²)
|23.68
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (ft²)
|25.83
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|416.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|418.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|47.3 x 27 x 59.1
Equipment
- Accessories included with machine: no