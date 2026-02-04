IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP Div 1

This 120 volt hazardous location vacuum includes a 11.1 gallon collection capacity and a low dBA of 78. The IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP is explosion proof, and HEPA is standard.

The IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP is a CSA certified explosion proof wet/dry vacuum that meets the requirements for collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group E, F and G environments. Suitable for intermittent duty applications, the IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP comes with a 120V motor/blower. HEPA filtration is standard.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 120 / 120
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60 / 60
Air flow (cfm) 145
Vacuum (inH2O) 72
Container capacity (gal) 11.1
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (HP) 0.87
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 78
Main filter dust class M
Secondary filter dust class H
Weight without accessories (lb) 135
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 165
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 26 x 26 x 44

Equipment

  • Accessories included with machine: no
Industrial vacuum IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP Explosion Proof Industrial Vacuum Cleaner
Accessories