IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP Div 1
This 120 volt hazardous location vacuum includes a 11.1 gallon collection capacity and a low dBA of 78. The IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP is explosion proof, and HEPA is standard.
The IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP is a CSA certified explosion proof wet/dry vacuum that meets the requirements for collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group E, F and G environments. Suitable for intermittent duty applications, the IVM 42/13-1 HEPA EXP comes with a 120V motor/blower. HEPA filtration is standard.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120 / 120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60 / 60
|Air flow (cfm)
|145
|Vacuum (inH2O)
|72
|Container capacity (gal)
|11.1
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (HP)
|0.87
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|135
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|165
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|26 x 26 x 44
Equipment
- Accessories included with machine: no