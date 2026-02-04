IVS 100/40 HEPA

The 26.4 gallon collection tank of the IVS 100/40 series combined with the stainless steel collection tank allows this machine to handle aggressive debris. HEPA filtration is available.

The IVS 100/40 includes a TEFC side-channel, 460V motor/blower. The machine is fully CSA approved and NFPA 652 compliant. The IVS series of vacuums can be deployed in a variety of applications, and are fully capable of being used with multiple collection points. Heavy duty casters allow for mobility if desired. HEPA filtration is also available, delivering power and reliability for applications that require uninterrupted operation.

Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 460
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Air flow (cfm) 216
Vacuum (kPa/inH2O) 27 / 108
Container capacity (gal) 26.4
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (HP) 5.36
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (ft²) 23.68
Secondary filter dust class H
Filter area for secondary filter (ft²) 25.83
Weight without accessories (lb) 374.8
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 376.5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 47.3 x 27 x 58.1

Equipment

  • Accessories included with machine: no
Industrial vacuum IVS 100/40 3-Phase HEPA Industrial Vacuum Cleaner
