The IVS 100/40 includes a TEFC side-channel, 460V motor/blower. The machine is fully CSA approved and NFPA 652 compliant. The IVS series of vacuums can be deployed in a variety of applications, and are fully capable of being used with multiple collection points. Heavy duty casters allow for mobility if desired. HEPA filtration is also available, delivering power and reliability for applications that require uninterrupted operation.