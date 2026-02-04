IVS 100/40 HEPA
The 26.4 gallon collection tank of the IVS 100/40 series combined with the stainless steel collection tank allows this machine to handle aggressive debris. HEPA filtration is available.
The IVS 100/40 includes a TEFC side-channel, 460V motor/blower. The machine is fully CSA approved and NFPA 652 compliant. The IVS series of vacuums can be deployed in a variety of applications, and are fully capable of being used with multiple collection points. Heavy duty casters allow for mobility if desired. HEPA filtration is also available, delivering power and reliability for applications that require uninterrupted operation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (cfm)
|216
|Vacuum (kPa/inH2O)
|27 / 108
|Container capacity (gal)
|26.4
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (HP)
|5.36
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (ft²)
|23.68
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (ft²)
|25.83
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|374.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|376.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|47.3 x 27 x 58.1
Equipment
- Accessories included with machine: no