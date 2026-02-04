IVM 100/24-2 HEPA
Powerful and versatile the IVM 100/24-2 HEPA can handle any size industrial cleaning task. Equipped with HEPA filter, 70mm vacuum inlet, stainless steel body, and large 26.4 gal container.
These powerful and versatile industrial vacuums can tackle any size cleaning task in an industrial setting. With a hose hook and ample accessory storage, this vacuum is easy to use and perfect for a variety of applications. The 70mm vacuum inlet provides exceptional airflow, and the robust steel housing and acid-resistant stainless steel body and large 26.4 gal container make it durable and long-lasting. The large wheels make it easy to move around, and the vacuum cleaner can be used almost universally for the removal of fine and coarse solid materials. NFPA 652 Compliant. Comes equipped with HEPA filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (cfm)
|313
|Vacuum (inH2O)
|102
|Container capacity (gal)
|26.4
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (HP)
|3.2
|Inlet diameter (in)
|ID 1.97
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (ft²)
|23.68
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (ft²)
|4.52
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|154.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|157.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|40.2 x 26.8 x 69.7