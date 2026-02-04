IVM 42/20-2 HEPA EXP Div 2
The IVM 42/20-2 HEPA EXP is Class II, Div. 2, Group F&G for hazardous locations, and can safely and effectively collect combustible dust. It is also explosion proof.
Few issues facing facilities today are more imperative than concerns regarding combustible dust. Kärcher has developed a series of vacuums for the exclusive purpose of safely and effectively collecting this volatile dust. Kärcher Explosion-Proof (EXP) industrial vacuums are CSA certified. The IVM 42/20-2 HEPA is Class II, Div. 2, Group F&G for hazardous locations, designed to collect dry materials in the 11.1 gallon collection tank.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120 / 120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60 / 60
|Air flow (cfm)
|200
|Vacuum (inH2O)
|110
|Container capacity (gal)
|11.1
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (HP)
|2 x 1.37
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|135
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|300
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|24 x 24 x 45
Equipment
- Accessories included with machine: no