Unmatched performance coupled with tremendous value is what the IVR 100/16 Pp series delivers. This air-operated vacuum can be operated with mobility or can be used in a continuous, fixed process application. Its outstanding performance allows the operator to utilize fifty feet or more of vacuum hose, allowing tasks to be completed far away from the vacuum. With its lack of moving parts, the IVR 100/16 Pp can deliver years of dependable service. Available with a HEPA filter and a 26 gallon collection container, the IVR 100/16 Pp is the answer when electric powered industrial vacuums are not desired.