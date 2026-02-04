IVR-B 20/6
The stainless steel collection container handles aggressive debris while the compact size allows this machine to fit right under a work station.
Continuous collection of small quantities of dust and debris make the IVR-B 20/6 perfect for applications that require a vacuum with a small footprint. Able to fit under a table or work station, the IVR-B 20/6 offers quiet, powerful three-phase (460V) performance. Flexible configurations allow the IVR-B 20/6 to be integrated into fixed process applications.
Features and benefits
Compact dimensions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (cfm)
|103
|Vacuum (kPa/inH2O)
|7 / 28
|Container capacity (gal)
|5.3
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (HP)
|0.8
|Inlet diameter (in)
|ID 1.97
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (ft²)
|7.5
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|70.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|71.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|23.6 x 19.7 x 19.4
Equipment
- Accessories included with machine: no