IVR-B 20/6

The stainless steel collection container handles aggressive debris while the compact size allows this machine to fit right under a work station.

Continuous collection of small quantities of dust and debris make the IVR-B 20/6 perfect for applications that require a vacuum with a small footprint. Able to fit under a table or work station, the IVR-B 20/6 offers quiet, powerful three-phase (460V) performance. Flexible configurations allow the IVR-B 20/6 to be integrated into fixed process applications.

Features and benefits
Compact dimensions.
Specifications

Technical data

Phase (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 460
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Air flow (cfm) 103
Vacuum (kPa/inH2O) 7 / 28
Container capacity (gal) 5.3
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (HP) 0.8
Inlet diameter (in) ID 1.97
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (ft²) 7.5
Weight without accessories (lb) 70.5
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 71.8
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 23.6 x 19.7 x 19.4

Equipment

  • Accessories included with machine: no
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/6 3-Phase Industrial Vacuum Cleaner
Industrial vacuum IVR-B 20/6 3-Phase Industrial Vacuum Cleaner