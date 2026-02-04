The IVR 100/40 Pp EXP is an air-operated hazardous location industrial vacuum. This vacuum meets the requirements for the collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group F and G environments. The IVR 100/40 Pp EXP is an excellent alternative to an electric model and can perform a variety of cleaning tasks, both mobile and stationary. A 26.4 gallon stainless steel collection canister is standard, as well as HEPA filtration. Powerful vacuum performance and low air consumption means the operator does not have to sacrifice results in order to meet safety requirements.