IVR 100/40 Pp HEPA EXP
The IVR 100/40 Pp EXP HEPA hazardous location vacuum is reliable, powerful, and explosion proof. The smooth and high-quality wheels allow the operator to move about seamlessly. HEPA filtration is standard.
The IVR 100/40 Pp EXP is an air-operated hazardous location industrial vacuum. This vacuum meets the requirements for the collection of combustible dusts in Class II, Group F and G environments. The IVR 100/40 Pp EXP is an excellent alternative to an electric model and can perform a variety of cleaning tasks, both mobile and stationary. A 26.4 gallon stainless steel collection canister is standard, as well as HEPA filtration. Powerful vacuum performance and low air consumption means the operator does not have to sacrifice results in order to meet safety requirements.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (cfm)
|201
|Vacuum (inH2O)
|200
|Container capacity (gal)
|26.4
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Inlet diameter (in)
|ID 1.97
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (ft²)
|18.84
|Secondary filter dust class
|H
|Filter area for secondary filter (ft²)
|32.29
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|275.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|277.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|36 x 29.9 x 75.4
Equipment
- Accessories included with machine: no