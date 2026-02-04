Gas Powered Cold Water Pressure Washers
Kärcher's gas cold water pressure washers are the cleaning solution for removing stubborn dirt and debris from surfaces. Cost-effective and versatile, this power washing equipment reduces energy costs compared to hot water units, and offers various options for detergent use.
Partnering With Trusted Engine Manufacturers
Kärcher understands that every cleaning task is unique, and your preferences matter. That's why our pressure washer line offers a variety of engine options, allowing you to choose the perfect balance of torque and horsepower for your specific needs. This means you get the precise power you need, whether you're tackling light-duty cleaning or heavy-duty industrial jobs, ensuring efficient and effective results every time.
We're proud to partner with industry-leading engine manufacturers like Honda, Kubota, and Vanguard, known for their reliability and performance. This gives you a wide range of trusted options to find the ideal pressure washer. Additionally, Kärcher offers its own line of in-house engines, designed specifically for the demands of pressure washing. These engines deliver exceptional value and are engineered to provide consistent, reliable power for years to come.
Pressure Washer Accessories
With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.
Pressure Washer Detergents
Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.