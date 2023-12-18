Introducing CleanWave – Kärcher's new battery-powered cold water pressure washer
CleanWave rides the wave of innovation to propel us towards a cleaner, greener future with zero emissions. Kärcher, the global leader in cleaning equipment, introduces a battery-powered professional cold water pressure washer to usher in a new era of efficiency and flexibility.
CORDLESS CLEANING, MAXIMUM IMPACT, DELUXE PERFORMANCE.
CleanWave Deluxe’s lithium-ion battery requires zero maintenance, providing 3,000 charge cycles. Lithium-ion batteries have excellent charge efficiency and low self-discharge.
The Deluxe model features auto start/stop, pump protection and ECO mode operation. CleanWave delivers robust cleaning performance without compromise.
POWERFUL AND PLANET FRIENDLY, CLEAN WITHOUT LIMITS.
Go cordless for hours. The innovative CleanWave provides a cordless solution to tackle heavy-duty cleaning with an unrivaled runtime of up to 4 hours.
Saves approximately $5,000 in fuel costs annually when compared to gas-powered pressure washer usage against annual cost of electricity* to fully charge the batteries.
ROBUST CONSTRUCTION.
CleanWave with turn-key start, features a forklift-compatible frame ensuring it stands up to the demands of commercial use.
ZERO FORCE. FULL POWER.
Effortless, not energy-sapping: the award-winning EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero.
EROGONOMICS. Our EASY!Force technology holds the trigger down once you start it, avoiding the strain on your hands associated with other trigger guns.
FASTER SET-UP. The new EASY!Lock connection system allows set-ups that are five times faster than existing systems. A simple 360° turn provides a fully-threaded, secure connection.
CGI renderings are shown for illustration purposes only. Digital representation may vary from the actual product.
*Based on AAA average gas price as of Nov. 2023 in California; Electricity calculated with average kWh utility rate.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.