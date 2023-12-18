Cut the Cord. CleanWave is Kärcher's new battery-powered cold water pressure washer

Introducing CleanWave – Kärcher's new battery-powered cold water pressure washer

CleanWave rides the wave of innovation to propel us towards a cleaner, greener future with zero emissions. Kärcher, the global leader in cleaning equipment, introduces a battery-powered professional cold water pressure washer to usher in a new era of efficiency and flexibility.

Go cordless with CleanWave today!

 

Learn More
CleanWave battery-powered cold water pressure washer
CleanWave Fuel Savings
CleanWave Cycles
CleanWave Runtime

CORDLESS CLEANING, MAXIMUM IMPACT, DELUXE PERFORMANCE.

CleanWave Deluxe’s lithium-ion battery requires zero maintenance, providing 3,000 charge cycles. Lithium-ion batteries have excellent charge efficiency and low self-discharge.

The Deluxe model features auto start/stop, pump protection and ECO mode operation. CleanWave delivers robust cleaning performance without compromise.

A worker cleans agriculture equipment in the field with a cordless CleanWave pressure washer

POWERFUL AND PLANET FRIENDLY, CLEAN WITHOUT LIMITS.

Go cordless for hours. The innovative CleanWave provides a cordless solution to tackle heavy-duty cleaning with an unrivaled runtime of up to 4 hours.

A worker pressure washes agriculture equipment in a barn

CORDLESS CLEANING, MAXIMUM IMPACT, DELUXE PERFORMANCE.

Saves approximately $5,000 in fuel costs annually when compared to gas-powered pressure washer usage against annual cost of electricity* to fully charge the batteries.

Closeup image of CleanWave's Eco battery

ROBUST CONSTRUCTION.

CleanWave with turn-key start, features a forklift-compatible frame ensuring it stands up to the demands of commercial use.

Closeup photo of CleanWave's robust framing design

ZERO FORCE. FULL POWER.

Effortless, not energy-sapping: the award-winning EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero.

EROGONOMICS. Our EASY!Force technology holds the trigger down once you start it, avoiding the strain on your hands associated with other trigger guns.

FASTER SET-UP. The new EASY!Lock connection system allows set-ups that are five times faster than existing systems. A simple 360° turn provides a fully-threaded, secure connection.

An illustration showing the minimal impact of the EASY!Force high-pressure gun design
EASY!Force pressure washer gun sits next to the words Pressure Washer Accessories.

Pressure Washer Accessories

With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.

Discover Accessories
A 5-gallon bucket of Kärcher brand detergent sits next to the words Pressure Washer Detergents.

Pressure Washer Detergents

Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.

Discover Detergents

Cut the Cord with CleanWave

Complete the form below to speak with a Kärcher Professional representative and receive a quote on a CleanWave battery-powered cold water pressure washer.

* mandatory field

CGI renderings are shown for illustration purposes only. Digital representation may vary from the actual product.
*Based on AAA average gas price as of Nov. 2023 in California; Electricity calculated with average kWh utility rate.

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.