VCN 3 Cordless
The Kärcher VCN 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner offers effortless vacuuming thanks to its lightweight design and up to 59 minute run-time, helping to clean the areas you need without interruption.
The Kärcher VCN 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner allows freedom of movement with maximum comfort and minimal effort. A run-time of up to 59 minutes in Eco mode provides uninterrupted cleaning while features such as boost mode make vacuuming easier. The 450 watt motor, HEPA H13 Filter, and bagless filter system provide energy efficient use. With an easy empty dust bin, it is perfect for light cleaning jobs around the home. The power trigger removes the need to constantly hold down the power button when in use while the motor allows 3 stages of cleaning power: Eco, Mid, Max. With a long shaft and layflat design, it can easily navigate around furniture as well as reach under the sofa. The VCN 3 Cordless includes a universal floor roller to seamlessly transition between carpet and hardfloor applications. Additional accessories include a crevice nozzle and a 2-in-1 dusting brush for cleaning all around the home. A wall mount is supplied for easy and convenient storage when not in use. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|Battery Power
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|83
|Battery voltage (V)
|25.2
|Run time min. mode (min)
|59
|Run time max. mode (min)
|11
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|5.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Battery charger cable length (ft)
|5.9
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|6.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|9.7
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|10.1 x 8.6 x 46.9
Videos
Accessories
Find parts for VCN 3 Cordless
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.