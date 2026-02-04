The Kärcher VCN 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner allows freedom of movement with maximum comfort and minimal effort. A run-time of up to 59 minutes in Eco mode provides uninterrupted cleaning while features such as boost mode make vacuuming easier. The 450 watt motor, HEPA H13 Filter, and bagless filter system provide energy efficient use. With an easy empty dust bin, it is perfect for light cleaning jobs around the home. The power trigger removes the need to constantly hold down the power button when in use while the motor allows 3 stages of cleaning power: Eco, Mid, Max. With a long shaft and layflat design, it can easily navigate around furniture as well as reach under the sofa. The VCN 3 Cordless includes a universal floor roller to seamlessly transition between carpet and hardfloor applications. Additional accessories include a crevice nozzle and a 2-in-1 dusting brush for cleaning all around the home. A wall mount is supplied for easy and convenient storage when not in use. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.