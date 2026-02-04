The Kärcher VCN 5 Cordless vacuum cleaner allows freedom of movement with maximum comfort and minimal effort. A run-time of up to 71 minutes in Eco mode provides uninterrupted cleaning while features such as boost mode make vacuuming easier. The 550 watt motor, HEPA H13 Filter, and bagless filter system provide energy efficient use while the LED screen shows the mode and battery life remaining. With an easy empty dust bin, it is perfect for cleaning jobs around the home. The power trigger removes the need to constantly hold down the power button when in use while the motor allows 3 stages of cleaning power: Eco, Mid, Turbo. With a long shaft and layflat design, it can easily navigate around furniture as well as reach under the sofa. Two rollers are included. The universal floor roller allows for seamless transition across multiple flooring types while the hardfloor cleaner offers additional cleaning on flat flooring types. The VCN 5 Cordless is the pet friendly choice with a Pet Brush and a Pet Upholstry attachment. Additional accessories include an upholstry roller head, a crevice nozzle, a 2-in-1 dusting brush, and a flexible hose to address the toughest cleaning applications in your home. A wall mount is also included for easy and convenient storage when not in use. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.