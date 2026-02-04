Greatly reduce the amount of time required to sweep your driveway, sidewalks, garage and other large areas with the S 4 Twin Push Sweeper. This sturdy, corrosion-resistant sweeper has a total sweeping width of 26.8" and features a powerful roller brush and two side brushes. It is ideal for areas 400 ft² or larger. The mechanical sweeper draws debris directly into its 5.25 gallon waste container and delivers outstanding cleaning results. It's extremely easy to maneuver, and the extra long bristles on the side brushes ensure thorough cleaning right up to edges. The adjustable, infinitely variable push handle can be easily adjusted to the height of each user (or completely folded down, if desired, for self-standing storage). The waste container can be easily removed and emptied without coming into contact with dirt. The S 4 Twin is exponentially quieter than a blower and captures dust, rather than blowing it around. Its push-powered design means no electricity or gas is needed. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.