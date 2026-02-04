S 4 Twin
The S 4 Twin sweeps large areas up to 5X quicker than a push broom. Dual side brushes allow you to sweep right up to edges. Push-powered, quiet operation. The successor to our popular S 650.
Greatly reduce the amount of time required to sweep your driveway, sidewalks, garage and other large areas with the S 4 Twin Push Sweeper. This sturdy, corrosion-resistant sweeper has a total sweeping width of 26.8" and features a powerful roller brush and two side brushes. It is ideal for areas 400 ft² or larger. The mechanical sweeper draws debris directly into its 5.25 gallon waste container and delivers outstanding cleaning results. It's extremely easy to maneuver, and the extra long bristles on the side brushes ensure thorough cleaning right up to edges. The adjustable, infinitely variable push handle can be easily adjusted to the height of each user (or completely folded down, if desired, for self-standing storage). The waste container can be easily removed and emptied without coming into contact with dirt. The S 4 Twin is exponentially quieter than a blower and captures dust, rather than blowing it around. Its push-powered design means no electricity or gas is needed. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Practical cap for side brushTool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up
Comfortable footplateCollapse sweeper fully without stooping – for space-saving storage.
Height adjustment with bayonet fittingBack-friendly sweeping thanks to individual height adjustment.
Large waste container
- Frequent emptying of waste container is not necessary.
Simple removal of waste container
- Simple emptying of waste container
Stand-alone waste container
- Empty waste container without any contact with dirt.
Large sweeping width
- High cleaning performance.
Sweeping close to the edge
- Thorough sweeping of corners, edges and crevices.
Practical carrying handle
- The sweeper can be easily carried and stored thanks to the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width with side brush (in)
|26.8
|Max. area performance (ft²/hr)
|26000
|Housing / frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Waste container (l)
|20
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|22.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|27.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|29.9 x 26.3 x 37
Accessories
- Spray lance: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Ergonomic push handle
- Infinitely variable push handle
- Storage position
- Flat area for space-saving storage
- Tool-free side brush attachment
- Stand-alone waste container
Videos
Cleaning application
- Areas around the home and garden
- Pathways around the house
- Paths
- Entrances, driveways
- Basement
Accessories
Find parts for S 4 Twin
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.