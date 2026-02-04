S 6 Twin *KNA
Ideal for year-round sweeping of larger areas, the S 6 Twin sweeper has two height-adjustable side brushes, a 10 gallon waste container and a 33.9" sweeping width. Push-powered, quiet operation.
Whether it is spring, summer, autumn or winter – the new S 6 Twin sweeper from Kärcher is suitable for year-round cleaning all around the home and garden. It is effective: Thanks to its powerful roller brush, its two side brushes and a sweeping width of 33.9" in total, it easily sweeps areas of up to 32,000 f² in an hour. It is ergonomic: The push handle can be set to two positions without having to stoop and can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. And it is clean: The waste lands directly in the 10 gallon waste container, which keeps you clean when emptying. Another highlight is the additional height adjustment of the side brush, which makes it possible to adapt the contact pressure to the waste – and therefore optimal sweeping results. The S 6 Twin can also be fully collapsed thanks to a footplate on the frame and stored in a space-saving manner. The sweeper is ready for use in no time thanks to its tool-free side brush attachment. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Practical cap for side brushTool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up
Comfortable footplateCollapse sweeper fully without stooping – for space-saving storage.
Flexible height adjustment of the side brushesAdjustable contact pressure for each side brush to adapt to different types of debris
Large waste container
- Frequent emptying of waste container is not necessary.
Simple removal of waste container
- Simple emptying of waste container
Stand-alone waste container
- Empty waste container without any contact with dirt.
Large sweeping width
- High cleaning performance.
Sweeping close to the edge
- Thorough sweeping of corners, edges and crevices.
Infinitely variable push handle
- Back-friendly sweeping thanks to individual height adjustment.
Practical carrying handle
- The sweeper can be easily carried and stored thanks to the carrying handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width with side brush (in)
|33.9
|Max. area performance (ft²/hr)
|32.3
|Housing / frame
|Plastic/Plastic
|Waste container (l)
|38
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|32.6
|Weight, ready to operate (lb)
|32.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|37.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|36.5 x 34.3 x 40.6
Accessories
- Spray lance: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Ergonomic push handle
- Push handle height adjustable in two stages
- Storage position
- Flat area for space-saving storage
- Continuously adjustable side brush
- Tool-free side brush attachment
- Stand-alone waste container
Videos
Cleaning application
- Areas around the home and garden
- Pathways around the house
- Paths
- Entrances, driveways
- Basement
