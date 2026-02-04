Whether it is spring, summer, autumn or winter – the new S 6 Twin sweeper from Kärcher is suitable for year-round cleaning all around the home and garden. It is effective: Thanks to its powerful roller brush, its two side brushes and a sweeping width of 33.9" in total, it easily sweeps areas of up to 32,000 f² in an hour. It is ergonomic: The push handle can be set to two positions without having to stoop and can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. And it is clean: The waste lands directly in the 10 gallon waste container, which keeps you clean when emptying. Another highlight is the additional height adjustment of the side brush, which makes it possible to adapt the contact pressure to the waste – and therefore optimal sweeping results. The S 6 Twin can also be fully collapsed thanks to a footplate on the frame and stored in a space-saving manner. The sweeper is ready for use in no time thanks to its tool-free side brush attachment. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.