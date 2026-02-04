FC 7 Cordless
Never vacuum before mopping again: The FC 7 cordless hard floor cleaner removes all kinds of dry and wet dirt in a single step, reducing your floor cleaning time by up to 50%.
The FC 7 cordless hard floor cleaner collects both dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. There is no longer any need to vacuum before mopping, which can reduce your cleaning time by up to half. Its four-roller technology with counter rotation enables fast and effective cleaning with high dirt removal while smoothly gliding across floors. Even hair is picked up without any problems thanks to the hair filter. Floors are up to 20% cleaner than with conventional mops – and right up to the edge. The hassle of dragging a bucket around is a thing of the past, as the floor cleaner has both a fresh water tank and a waste water tank. You also won't come into any contact with dirt, as the rollers are constantly coated with fresh water and the dirty water goes directly in the waste water tank. The water volume and speed of rotation of the rollers can be adjusted in two cleaning modes to match the floor. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt. The battery run time is 45 minutes, enough to clean an area of around 1450 ft². The device is suitable for all hard floors (tiles, wood, laminate, PVC, vinyl). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
2-in-1: removes everyday dirt in just one step
- 50 per cent time saving**: Duo!Move technology with two counter-rotating pairs of rollers enables thorough wiping without tedious vacuuming beforehand.
- Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter.
- Unlike the competition, a Kärcher can clean right up to the edges of walls and baseboards
Mopping is 20%* cleaner than with a traditional mop and much more convenient
- 2-tank system with Hygienic!Spin+: permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the dirty water tank. For up to 99.9%*** bacterial elimination.
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing, no scrubbing
- Pure!Roll rollers are machine-washable at 140 °F.
Can be tilted 180°, easy to maneuver and self-standing
- Easy cleaning around objects and under furniture thanks to flexible swivel joint and 180° Pass!Under design.
- Two counter-rotating Duo!Move pairs of rollers ensure gentle and effortless gliding over the floor.
- Practical for work interruptions: Device stands alone.
Extremely quiet
- Pleasant volume of only 59 dB.
Two different cleaning modes plus boost function
- Roller rotation and amount of water can be adjusted depending on the type of dirt and floor, additional Boost function for stubborn dirt.
- Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
- The minimal amount of moisture remaining on floors dries in two minutes or less.
Run time of approx. 45 minutes thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Maximum freedom of movement when cleaning, thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets.
- Three stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Easy device cleaning
- System!Clean self-cleaning mode for quick cleaning of hoses and rollers with 400 roller revolutions per minute.
- Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush.
- Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt.
Intelligent tank level monitoring
- Visual and acoustic signal for empty fresh water tank and full dirty water tank.
- Overflow protection: automatic shutdown if dirty water tank is not emptied.
Floor head with integrated LEDs
- For illuminating spaces underneath furniture or in dark niches and corners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Clean water tank capacity (oz)
|13.53
|Dirty water tank capacity (oz)
|6.76
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (in)
|11.81
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Battery voltage (V)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2.85
|Battery run time (min)
|approx. 45
|Battery charging time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Color
|white
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|9.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|19.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|12.2 x 9.1 x 47.6
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning. /
** The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before wiping. /
*** When cleaning surfaces, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria found on smooth hard surfaces are killed (test germ: Enterococcus hirae). According to the 4-field test (based on DIN EN 16615:2015-06).
Accessories
- Multisurface roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Cleaning agents: Multipurpose Floor Cleaner, 16.91 fl oz
- Includes storage station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and volume of water can be adjusted
- 2-tank system
- Floor head with integrated LEDs
- Self-cleaning mode
Cleaning application
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Fine dirt
- Dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.
