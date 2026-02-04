The FC 7 cordless hard floor cleaner collects both dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. There is no longer any need to vacuum before mopping, which can reduce your cleaning time by up to half. Its four-roller technology with counter rotation enables fast and effective cleaning with high dirt removal while smoothly gliding across floors. Even hair is picked up without any problems thanks to the hair filter. Floors are up to 20% cleaner than with conventional mops – and right up to the edge. The hassle of dragging a bucket around is a thing of the past, as the floor cleaner has both a fresh water tank and a waste water tank. You also won't come into any contact with dirt, as the rollers are constantly coated with fresh water and the dirty water goes directly in the waste water tank. The water volume and speed of rotation of the rollers can be adjusted in two cleaning modes to match the floor. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt. The battery run time is 45 minutes, enough to clean an area of around 1450 ft². The device is suitable for all hard floors (tiles, wood, laminate, PVC, vinyl). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov