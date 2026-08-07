This genuine Kärcher replacement roller set delivers gentle cleaning and care for all hard floors, including tile, stone, sealed wood, oiled/waxed wood, PVC and laminate flooring. The rollers are lint-free, highly absorbing and sturdy, and are yellow color-coded for convenience (color does not affect performance). Made of 100% microfiber. Can be machine washed up to 140°. Easily attaches to Kärcher FC 3, FC 5, and FC 7 Hard Floor Cleaners. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.