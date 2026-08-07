Set of Multi-Surface FC Rollers, Gray
Replacement roller set for Kärcher FC 5, FC 5 Premium and FC 3 hard floor cleaners. Gray. Genuine Kärcher part. Made in France.
This genuine Kärcher replacement roller set delivers gentle cleaning and care for all hard floors, including tile, stone, sealed wood, oiled/waxed wood, PVC and laminate flooring. The rollers are lint-free, highly absorbing and sturdy, and are gray color-coded for convenience (color does not affect performance). Made of 100% Microfiber. Can be machine washed up to 140°. Easily attaches to Kärcher FC 3 and FC 5/FC 5 Premium Hard Floor Cleaners. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
100% high-quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Can be machine washed up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not use with fabric softeners.
Two different colours (yellow, grey)
- Hygienic work in various application areas (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11.8 x 2.4 x 2.4
Cleaning application
- Hard floors
- Varnished wood