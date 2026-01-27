Stone floor cleaning RM 537, 500Millilitre

Stone Floor Cleaning RM 537 for streak-free results on tiles, stone and natural stone. Effectively and gently removes run marks and is also suitable for vinyl, PVC and linoleum.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Millilitre) 500
Packaging unit (Unit) 8
Weight (Kilogram) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.619
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
  • Tiles
  • Stone surfaces
  • PVC floors
  • Linoleum floors
  • Vinyl