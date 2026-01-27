Stone floor cleaning RM 537, 500Millilitre
Stone Floor Cleaning RM 537 for streak-free results on tiles, stone and natural stone. Effectively and gently removes run marks and is also suitable for vinyl, PVC and linoleum.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|8
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.619
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
- Tiles
- Stone surfaces
- PVC floors
- Linoleum floors
- Vinyl