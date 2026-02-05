Windw cleaning robot RCW 2
The RCW 2 window cleaning robot effortlessly cleans large and hard-to-reach windows, while the microfibre wiping cloths and two spray nozzles ensure flawless results every time.
The RCW 2 window cleaning robot replaces manual window cleaning and automatically ensures a clear, streak-free view. Thanks to powerful vacuum technology, the RCW 2 guarantees a secure hold on all smooth surfaces, ideal for large and hard-to-reach windows and mirrors. Systematic navigation and two sensors for frame and object detection ensure fast and reliable cleaning. The two rotating discs with microfibre wiping cloths simulate a manual wiping motion, ensuring sparkling clean results. Two ultrasonic spray nozzles produce a fine spray mist of detergent, which is sprayed precisely onto the window pane without dripping. Four automatic cleaning modes and one manual mode can be selected depending on the cleaning task and conveniently controlled via remote control. In addition, LED signals and voice output provide status messages about the device at any time. The window cleaning agent RM 503 provided reliably removes dirt, dries without leaving streaks, and allows rain to roll off more quickly for long-lasting cleanliness. And even in the event of a power failure, the RCW 2 remains attached to the glass thanks to its emergency battery and safety cable.
Features and benefits
Systematic navigationSystematically cleans the entire area without forgetting anything. The direction of travel changes automatically when the mower comes into contact with obstacles. Automatically returns to the start position.
Automatic detergent applicationTwo ultrasonic spray nozzles ensure drip-free moistening of the window pane. The window cleaning agent supplied ensures a streak-free shine and allows rain to run off more quickly – delaying resoiling.
High safety standardSafe hold thanks to reliable vacuum technology and additional safety system. Additional protection thanks to an integrated emergency battery that keeps the window cleaning robot securely attached to the window pane even in the event of a power failure.
Smart remote control for easy operation and monitoring
- 4 automatic modes for efficient handling of every cleaning task: quick cleaning, intensive cleaning, spot cleaning and polishing.
- Manual control is also possible.
Intuitive user interface
- ON/OF button for simple use.
- Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display.
- Always well informed: important information or the current status is announced via voice output.
Two sensors for frame and object detection
- Reliable detection of window frames and other obstacles.
Wiping cloths made from high-quality microfibres
- The soft microfibres of the cloth optimally take in the dirt.
- Can be washed in the washing machine at up to 40 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Detergent tank volume (ml)
|70
|Cleaning performance (m²/min)
|0,33
|Suction Power (Pa)
|3300
|Maximum suction power (Pa)
|5000
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 76
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Window size (W x H) (cm)
|35 x 35
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|292 x 160 x 71
Scope of supply
- Remote control
- Filling bottle
- Cleaning cloth: 3 Pair
- Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 125 ml
Equipment
- Fast cleaning mode
- Intensive cleaning mode
- Spot cleaning mode
- Finishing mode
- Manual cleaning mode
- Voice output
- Safety rope
Videos
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Smooth surfaces