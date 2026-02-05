The RCW 2 window cleaning robot replaces manual window cleaning and automatically ensures a clear, streak-free view. Thanks to powerful vacuum technology, the RCW 2 guarantees a secure hold on all smooth surfaces, ideal for large and hard-to-reach windows and mirrors. Systematic navigation and two sensors for frame and object detection ensure fast and reliable cleaning. The two rotating discs with microfibre wiping cloths simulate a manual wiping motion, ensuring sparkling clean results. Two ultrasonic spray nozzles produce a fine spray mist of detergent, which is sprayed precisely onto the window pane without dripping. Four automatic cleaning modes and one manual mode can be selected depending on the cleaning task and conveniently controlled via remote control. In addition, LED signals and voice output provide status messages about the device at any time. The window cleaning agent RM 503 provided reliably removes dirt, dries without leaving streaks, and allows rain to roll off more quickly for long-lasting cleanliness. And even in the event of a power failure, the RCW 2 remains attached to the glass thanks to its emergency battery and safety cable.