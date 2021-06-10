The Kärcher Home & Garden app
How WOW is that? Using the Kärcher Home & Garden app you can easily control completely different devices using your smartphone, receive status updates and have access to clever services. Pretty smart, right?
The cleaning expert for your pocket
Cleaning windows, the patio or the car – the Kärcher Home & Garden app makes everything simpler. The app doesn't simply let you control your smart helpers, but it also helps you with every step of the initial startup for new devices and gives you access to many additional services. The Kärcher application consultant, for example, can show you how to prevent accidental damage and gently and effectively give your favourite thing back its WOW factor using pressure washers with Smart Control.
Advantages that make the difference
-
Control devices using your smartphone. Bluetooth for direct communication between Smart Control pressure washer and app.
-
Get the most out of your products and accessories and discover additional application possibilities thanks to the application consultant with concentrated Kärcher expert knowledge for the best cleaning results.
-
Assembly instructions and device overview for easy initial startup of new devices.
-
Gentler and more efficient cleaning. Prevent application errors and accidental damage.
-
Order accessories and detergent directly from the app.
-
Important questions and answers about your devices directly in the app.
-
Statistics on the use of your Smart Control pressure washer.
The following smart Kärcher devices are currently supported:
- Pressure washers in the Smart Control and Power Control ranges
SMART AND POWER CONTROL PRESSURE WASHERS
Become a cleaning expert
You'll be playing in the top tier! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first pressure washers with app control. No matter what you want to clean, the smart application consultant shows you the right setting and transfers it from your smartphone directly to your Kärcher. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories - for an optimal cleaning result and a superior cleaning experience.
Cleaning patios or the car – the Kärcher Home & Garden app makes everything simpler. The app doesn't simply let you control your smart helpers, but it also helps you with every step of the initial startup for new devices and gives you access to many additional services. With pressure washers from the Smart and Power Control Range, you get concentrated expert knowledge on the subject of high-pressure cleaning via the application advisor. For example, with step-by-step instructions that are precisely tailored to your device and accessories, with which you can get the most out of your products, avoid damage and gently and effectively give your favourite pieces back their WOW.
DOWNLOAD
The Kärcher Home & Garden app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. Simply download and you're off straight away, smartly controlling your home and garden.