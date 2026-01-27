Our efficient, acidic VehiclePro Rim Cleaner RM 800 is impressively effective at vehicle cleaning, while at the same time being gentle on the material. It is suitable for self-service washing stations and for use with spray units in commercial vehicle washes, forming an active cleaning foam that quickly and safely removes typical soiling such as brake dust, tyre wear, limescale stains or aggressive deposits of winter road salt. Its gentle properties not only protect the rims of cars and commercial vehicles, but also do not attack uncoated concrete floors or stainless steel wheel arches. The ingredients of the standard cleaner are 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants contained are in accordance with EEC 648/2004. With a cleaning performance of about 400 rims per litre, the VehiclePro rim cleaner RM 800 is also highly economical and efficient.