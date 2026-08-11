WaterPro Separating Agent, powder RM 846, 20kg
Reagent for the treatment of washing water containing mineral oil. Forms large, stable flakes that can be easily filtered away.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (kg)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|8,7
|Weight (kg)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|750 x 450 x 120
Product
- Highly effective reaction separating agent for emulsion separating systems (ASA 600, HDR 777)
- Specially suited to recycled and wastewater treatment of water heavily laden with mineral oil (hydrocarbon up to 100 mg/l)
- Achieves clear and high-quality recycled water
- Extremely fast flocculation and easily filtered
- The legal requirements for wastewater quality are met
- Approx. 50% of the detergent substances remain in the recycled water. As a result, a lower re-dosage of cleaning agent is possible.
- Powder
- Specially adapted to Kärcher systems
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
- Water recycling