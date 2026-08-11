WaterPro Separating Agent, powder RM 846, 20kg

Reagent for the treatment of washing water containing mineral oil. Forms large, stable flakes that can be easily filtered away.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (kg) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 8,7
Weight (kg) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 20,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 750 x 450 x 120
Product
  • Highly effective reaction separating agent for emulsion separating systems (ASA 600, HDR 777)
  • Specially suited to recycled and wastewater treatment of water heavily laden with mineral oil (hydrocarbon up to 100 mg/l)
  • Achieves clear and high-quality recycled water
  • Extremely fast flocculation and easily filtered
  • The legal requirements for wastewater quality are met
  • Approx. 50% of the detergent substances remain in the recycled water. As a result, a lower re-dosage of cleaning agent is possible.
  • Powder
  • Specially adapted to Kärcher systems
  • NTA-free
WaterPro Separating Agent, powder RM 846, 20kg
WaterPro Separating Agent, powder RM 846, 20kg
WaterPro Separating Agent, powder RM 846, 20kg
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • H318 Causes serious eye damage
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
Application areas
  • Water recycling