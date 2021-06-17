Interesting facts about stairwell cleaning

Non-slip, hygienically safe or representative: Stairwell cleaning is not a minor matter

The scope of the cleaning tasks around a stairwell depends primarily on what purpose the upward and downward stairways fulfil. Firstly, it is always about ensuring surefootedness. This applies to all types of floor coverings, from textile to resilient through to stone. Loose dirt can be conveniently removed with a battery-operated backpack vacuum cleaner. There is no tripping hazard from a cord, and unnecessary routes from and to the last or next socket are a thing of the past.

The removal of adhesive dirt is usually done using a wide cleaning device with microfibre wiping cloths. Moisture should only be avoided for wooden flooring. However, with adhesive-impregnated cloths or microfibre wiping cloths, the floor can be wiped and dust can be collected so that even the finest particles are removed.

If there is a high level of public traffic in stairwells, e.g. in residential buildings, hotels or shopping centres, then regular cleaning and disinfection of the handrails is important. This is the only way to avoid the transmission of germs. For staircases which fulfil a representative purpose in one way or another, it is always about maintaining the properties of the floor covering for as long as possible. Therefore, it is important to carry out cleaning and maintenance measures appropriate for the floor covering – from fine stone to artificial and natural stone, wood and carpet through to stone carpet.