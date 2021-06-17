Cleaning and maintaining ceramic tiles

Scrubber driers for large areas

For large areas, scrubber driers are usually used – in this case, loose, fine dirt does not need to be removed in advance. To achieve the desired cleaning result, choosing the right brushes or pads for the machines is key. Ceramic tiles with a coarse texture scrub up especially well with the use of very deep roller brushes, while ceramic tiles such as fine stone with a finer texture require microfibre rollers.

The right suction lips should also be used to vacuum the dirty water. Closed suction lips are recommended for textured surfaces and slotted suction lips for glossy surfaces. For stubborn dirt on fine stone (greying), melamine resin pads are recommended in combination with wheel scrubbing heads.

Tip: Walls can also be cleaned with a large surface wiping machine and telescopic pole, which enables you to achieve good results quickly and efficiently.