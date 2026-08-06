Sweeping

Sweeping really can be that simple. Sweeping is made significantly easier with the help of our quality products made from high-quality, robust materials. This is how real cleaning professionals sweep.

Kärcher Brooms & dustpans

Brooms & dustpans

The indispensable assistant in everyday life: the classic way for picking up coarse dirt in all environments.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Brooms & handles

Brooms & handles

Ergonomic and efficient removal of coarse dirt and dust directly into the container.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Pickers

Pickers

Waste disposal in outdoor and indoor area: easy lifting of objects without bending down and stretching.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher