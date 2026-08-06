Sweeping
Sweeping really can be that simple. Sweeping is made significantly easier with the help of our quality products made from high-quality, robust materials. This is how real cleaning professionals sweep.
Brooms & dustpans
The indispensable assistant in everyday life: the classic way for picking up coarse dirt in all environments.
Brooms & handles
Ergonomic and efficient removal of coarse dirt and dust directly into the container.
Pickers
Waste disposal in outdoor and indoor area: easy lifting of objects without bending down and stretching.