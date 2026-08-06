Water dispenser WPD 25 Sparkle
The space-saving WPD 25 Sparkle water dispenser fits into any environment. For chilled fresh water – still or sparkling.
Small, compact, space-saving: our WPD 25 Sparkle water dispenser fits into even the smallest spaces in offices and waiting rooms, in retail stores and hotel lobbies. Either still or sparkling, the machine provides up to 30 people with chilled, fresh and impeccably hygienic drinking water at any time. Harmful substances and those that affect taste, such as chlorine or heavy metals, as well as microorganisms and bacteria, are reliably filtered out by our highly effective Hy-Pure-Plus filter. The HyP-ure-Plus filter, comprising activated carbon and an ultrafilter, thus ensures drinking water of outstanding quality and with an excellent taste.
Features and benefits
Compact design.The perfect fit where there is limited available space. Intuitive operating concept with easy-to-read sensor buttons. Clearly recognisable dispensing area for optimal positioning of the drinking vessel.
Powerful Hy-Pure-Plus filter comprising activated carbon filter and ultra filterThe active-pure filter ensures the best taste and removes chlorine and heavy metals from the pipe. Protection against bacteria and microorganisms using ultrafiltration. Chemical cleaning of all water-conducting lines, the cooling module and water outlet.
Affordable enjoymentEasy access to all components enables self-service. Self-service saves unnecessary service work and therefore money. No handling and transport costs compared with gallons or bottled water.
Fresh water for any occasion and any taste
- For hygienically safe drinking water that can be used both for drinking and cooking.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|25
|Water supply
|3/4″
|Length of connection (m)
|2
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 200
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|5 - up to 30
|Coolant
|R290
|Amount of Coolant (kg)
|0,03
|Cold water
|yes
|Carbonated water
|Strong sparkling
|Number of users
|<= 30
|Water outlet height (mm)
|290
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18,7
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|19,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|449 x 298 x 399
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
- "Hy-Pure-Plus" combination filter
Equipment
- Activated carbon filtration
- Ultrafiltration
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Version: Table version
- Hygienic cleaning: Chemical
Videos
Application areas
- Space-saving water dispenser for small spaces
- Varied application areas: Suitable, for example, for offices, doctor's surgeries, law firms, hotels and the retail sector