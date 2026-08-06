Water dispenser WPD 25 Sparkle

The space-saving WPD 25 Sparkle water dispenser fits into any environment. For chilled fresh water – still or sparkling.

Small, compact, space-saving: our WPD 25 Sparkle water dispenser fits into even the smallest spaces in offices and waiting rooms, in retail stores and hotel lobbies. Either still or sparkling, the machine provides up to 30 people with chilled, fresh and impeccably hygienic drinking water at any time. Harmful substances and those that affect taste, such as chlorine or heavy metals, as well as microorganisms and bacteria, are reliably filtered out by our highly effective Hy-Pure-Plus filter. The HyP-ure-Plus filter, comprising activated carbon and an ultrafilter, thus ensures drinking water of outstanding quality and with an excellent taste.

Features and benefits
Water dispenser WPD 25 Sparkle: Compact design.
Compact design.
The perfect fit where there is limited available space. Intuitive operating concept with easy-to-read sensor buttons. Clearly recognisable dispensing area for optimal positioning of the drinking vessel.
Water dispenser WPD 25 Sparkle: Powerful Hy-Pure-Plus filter comprising activated carbon filter and ultra filter
Powerful Hy-Pure-Plus filter comprising activated carbon filter and ultra filter
The active-pure filter ensures the best taste and removes chlorine and heavy metals from the pipe. Protection against bacteria and microorganisms using ultrafiltration. Chemical cleaning of all water-conducting lines, the cooling module and water outlet.
Water dispenser WPD 25 Sparkle: Affordable enjoyment
Affordable enjoyment
Easy access to all components enables self-service. Self-service saves unnecessary service work and therefore money. No handling and transport costs compared with gallons or bottled water.
Fresh water for any occasion and any taste
  • For hygienically safe drinking water that can be used both for drinking and cooking.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Input pressure (bar) 1,5 - 6
Water volume (l/h) 120
Cooling performance (l/h) 25
Water supply 3/4″
Length of connection (m) 2
Rated input power (W) max. 200
Inlet temperature (°C) 5 - up to 30
Coolant R290
Amount of Coolant (kg) 0,03
Cold water yes
Carbonated water Strong sparkling
Number of users <= 30
Water outlet height (mm) 290
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 18,7
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 19,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 449 x 298 x 399

Scope of supply

  • Drip tray with filling level indicator
  • "Hy-Pure-Plus" combination filter

Equipment

  • Activated carbon filtration
  • Ultrafiltration
  • Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
  • Drip tray draining: Without drain
  • Version: Table version
  • Hygienic cleaning: Chemical
Videos
Application areas
  • Space-saving water dispenser for small spaces
  • Varied application areas: Suitable, for example, for offices, doctor's surgeries, law firms, hotels and the retail sector
Accessories
Cleaning agents