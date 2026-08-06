Small, compact, space-saving: our WPD 25 Sparkle water dispenser fits into even the smallest spaces in offices and waiting rooms, in retail stores and hotel lobbies. Either still or sparkling, the machine provides up to 30 people with chilled, fresh and impeccably hygienic drinking water at any time. Harmful substances and those that affect taste, such as chlorine or heavy metals, as well as microorganisms and bacteria, are reliably filtered out by our highly effective Hy-Pure-Plus filter. The HyP-ure-Plus filter, comprising activated carbon and an ultrafilter, thus ensures drinking water of outstanding quality and with an excellent taste.