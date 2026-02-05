High-quality wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 40/1 Ap L with 40 litre tank capacity and semi-automatic filter cleaning, which when combined with the superb suction power even allows the removal of fine dust without a filter bag. The vacuum cleaner is versatile and can be used for removing coarse dirt and liquids, vacuuming machines and systems and also for vehicle interior cleaning, and also impresses with clever details for storing the brand new accessories. Its head was designed so flat that a tool box can be easily set down and thanks to the fastening options it can also be secured. The NT 40/1 Ap L also convinces with its very simple handling. All important functions are selected and set directly using a central rotary switch.