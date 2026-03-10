Adapter Anti-Twist
Features and benefits
Quick Connect connector
Anti-twist system
Made from brass
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|137 x 26 x 26
Videos
Compatible machines
- H 10 Q, High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices
- High-pressure replacement hose, 9 m, K3 - K7
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus