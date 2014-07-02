Telescopic jet pipe
The Kärcher Telescopic jet pipe allows for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas. With a shoulder strap and an ergonomically adjustable trigger gun, allwoing you to reach up to 4m.
With the Kärcher telescopic jet pipe you can reach 1.20 - 4m, allowing you to clean even difficult to reach areas such as facades. The practical shoulder strap makes work significantly easier and the integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun also guarantees optimal user friendliness. With a weight of just 2kg, the Kärcher telescopic jet pipe is very easy to use. The convenient bayonet connection enables the connection to all Kärcher accessories.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic adaptable gun
- Thanks to the ergonomic carrying handle and the low weight, the device is light and easy to transport, making pressure washing portable and convenient around the home.
Weight approximately 2KG
- For cleaning in hard to reach places (especially high places)
Shoulder belt
- Easy to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|4177 x 92 x 240
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Façade
- Conservatories
Accessories
Find parts
