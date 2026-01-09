Premium spray lance
Robust, durable Premium metal spray lance with numerous features. For watering small/medium-sized areas. Suitable for numerous uses – also ideal for hanging baskets.
This ergonomic Kärcher Premium spray lance combines perfect detail and convenience. For versatile use in the garden. Premium metal spray lance ideal for watering small and medium-sized and gardens. Telescopic spray lance also ideal for hanging baskets. The perfect combination of elegance, first-class features and perfect ergonomic design make the Premium spray lance from Kärcher ideal for effortless watering of large gardens and areas. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems. Features: Rotatable spray head (180°), telescopic lance (70-105 cm), convenient one-hand flow control (including ON/OFF function), convenient hanging hook, 6 spray patterns.
Features and benefits
6 spray patternsFor watering as required
Telescopic lance (70-105 cm)For all applications
Convenient one-finger flow control including ON/OFF functionFor easy and convenient handling
Movable spray nozzle (180°)
- Different spray angles for targeted watering.
Convenient storage on open hook
- Can be easily stored
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|780 x 150 x 66
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.