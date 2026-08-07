Angled variable nozzle

Variable angle nozzle for spray angle adjustment from 0° to 90°. For easy adjustment to all kinds of soiling and surfaces.

Kärcher variable angle nozzle for high-pressure jet spray angle adjustment between 0° and 90°. For easy adjustment to all kinds of soiling and surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.7
Compatible machines
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