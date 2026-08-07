The Car Cleaning Kit from Kärcher delivers high levels of cleanliness: using the dust brush and special nozzle attachment, the usually strenuous process of cleaning your car's interior becomes easier than ever. The flexible, length-adjustable hose guarantees extremely easy handling: it can access even the smallest crevices and hard-to-reach spaces. All upholstered surfaces, floor mats and the dashboard, centre console and boot can be given a deep clean, making your car interior look renewed and fresh.