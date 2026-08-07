A powerhouse in a small nozzle: the performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045) achieves 10 times the cleaning performance in comparison to conventional nozzles – thanks to the rotating point jet. Compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50 percent higher cleaning and area performance. With max. 2,610 PSI and 140°F water temperature, it removes even the most stubborn dirt. Features ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extra long working time.