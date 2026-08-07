Dirt blaster
Up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor: with the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045), power losses have been minimised and spray quality maximised.
A powerhouse in a small nozzle: the performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045) achieves 10 times the cleaning performance in comparison to conventional nozzles – thanks to the rotating point jet. Compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50 percent higher cleaning and area performance. With max. 2,610 PSI and 140°F water temperature, it removes even the most stubborn dirt. Features ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extra long working time.
Features and benefits
The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream
- High cleaning power as well as high area performance.
Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring
- Maximum service life.
High cleaning performance
- Quickly removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|45
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.6