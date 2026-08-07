EDI 4 replacement washer
The rotating scraper disc for the EDI 4 electric ice scraper with sturdy plastic blades removes even stubborn ice on any car windscreen.
The rotating scraper disc for the EDI 4 electric ice scraper removes ice from car windscreens quickly and conveniently. Replacing the disc is easy – with no need for tools, it's done in seconds. The recently developed scraper disc has five blades, working at up to 4 dB(A) quieter than the previous version when de-icing.
Features and benefits
Rotating scraper disc with sturdy plastic blades
- The rotating scraper disc, made of impact-resistant plastic, removes even stubborn ice quickly and effortlessly from car windscreens.
Tool-free disc replacement
- The removal disc can be replaced quickly and easily without any tools.
Reduction in noise volume
- The recently developed scraper disc reduces volume by up to 4 dB(A) compared to the previous version with six blades.
Cleaning application
- Windshields