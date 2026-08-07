It's not just allergy sufferers and hygiene-conscious people who can breathe easily again: the HEPA 12 high-performance filter captures even small particles of just 0.3 µm and therefore prevents irritation caused by pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. The deep cleaning also results in 99.5 per cent of all allergy-triggering particles being captured and thereby guarantees a feeling of complete freshness made evident by significantly fresher and cleaner room air. The HEPA 12 high-performance filter can be washed and is suitable for the cordless VC 4i.