Whoever wants to breathe particularly freely after vacuuming with Kärcher VC 4s vacuum cleaners can rely on this replacement filter set. The EPA 12 filter safely and reliably removes up to 99.5% of even the tiniest particles from the room air – including those of even 0.3 µm, fungal spores and bacteria or allergens such as mite excrement and pollen. For optimum results, clean the EPA 12 and air intake filters every 2 weeks or change them every 6 months. Genuine Kärcher accessory.